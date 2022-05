Longtime downtown Sarasota resident and area barbecue doyenne Nancy Krohngold never thought of herself as an East County evangelist. But four years into running Nancy’s Bar-B-Q at Lorraine Corners, at State Road 70 and Lorraine Road, Krohngold believes she’s carved out the perfect place, and she wants everyone to know about it. “I consider this spot a marquee location,” she says. “I feel like we are at the right place at the right time.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO