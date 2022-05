This wasn’t in a Hellcat but was something far more unexpected…. 20-year-old Richard St. Leger or Pompano Beach, Florida has been arrested after leading authorities on a car chase that at points exceeded 178 mph. There aren’t many consumer vehicles which can hit 178 mph let alone sustain that kind of speed for long, so this story immediately grabbed out attention. And while we at first assumed the guy was driving a Hellcat, Camaro ZL1, Porsche 911, or something like that, our expectations were subverted.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO