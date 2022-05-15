ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Family, Friends Mourn Pregnant Woman Who Gave Birth And Died After East Baltimore Shooting

By Jessica Albert
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bt3Iz_0fePzd9h00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been two days since a pregnant woman and her fiancé were murdered outside of their home on 23rd Street in East Baltimore on Thursday.

Even though she was fatally injured during a barrage of gunfire, 38-year-old Angel Smith , who was seven months pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl before she died.

When the baby was born, she was in critical condition. She has remained at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itbuY_0fePzd9h00

Today, family members are telling WJZ that the baby’s health is improving. Some of the tubes that helped her fight for her life have already been removed, according to the family.

The shooting shocked Baltimore’s residents.

Family and friends are devastated. They have been leaving flowers and balloons outside of Smith’s house.

One of Smith’s friends, Christian, expressed her dismay over the tragic killing.

“She did not deserve that,” she said. “She was strong enough to deliver a baby and I miss her. We is mourning her right now. We is broken.”

Police say that the two had parked in front of their home and sitting in their vehicle when someone began shooting bullets at it.

WJZ spoke to cousins of Smith’s fiancé.

“Anybody who knew him, he was very loving,” one cousin said. “He trusted God. He knew God. He’s with God right now.”

The murder of Smith and her fiancé is just one of several brutal shootings in Baltimore this week.

City residents say that it is another example of out-of-control violence.

“You didn’t know you were going to get gunned down—to go walk in your home that’s your safe place where you go to sleep and to be safe and be peaceful,” Christian said. “That’s not where you go to get gunned down. This the type of city that we live in.”

Earlier in the week, Gov. Larry Hogan discussed the violence in Baltimore , including a separate incident where police say an assault rifle was used to shoot four people in East Baltimore.

Investigators recovered more than 60 rounds were fired in the 700 block of North Rose Street.

“We gave them I think $40 million, and we’ve addressed everything that they’ve asked us to do,” Hogan said.

The governor, who has met with Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, has begun publicly asking if the city’s crime prevention strategy is working.

“I would question whether or not they have to go back and revisit their strategy on fighting the violent crime because it’s obviously not working,” Hogan said.

Police have not announced any arrests. Contact 410-396-2100 if you have information on the deadly double shooting.

Comments / 62

J.S
4d ago

Baltimore is on fire with crime, murders and corruption. The city leadership are in over their heads and don't know what to do. The mayor needs to start curfews with the help of the state national guards. The summer is on it way, murder and crimes have being proven to triple, something has to be done NOW not in 10 years

Reply(2)
29
Dwayne Coates
4d ago

So sad. So sad what can make a person gun down two of God's kids.you can tell she was an angel because she brought one in to the world while two left. The Lord s trail will bring him to who ever did this.may the child get stronger snd better every day.God Bless the child.

Reply(1)
16
Gregory Roscoe
4d ago

punishment for violent criminals has to be adjusted more firm action need to be opposed too many people have been killed and instead of the victims the criminals gets the sympathy stiffen up on the sentencing life without parole..

Reply(1)
18
Related
CBS Baltimore

Friends And Family Hold Candlelight Vigil For Slain Baltimore Teen

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friends and family of a Baltimore teenager who was shot to death on the night of his junior prom came together to honor him at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday. Jasmine Brunson was shot to death at a party following the prom. His family members say they are heartbroken. His friends say that the deadly shooting still doesn’t feel real. And all of them want the person who killed the 17-year-old teen to come forward and admit to their crime. Baltimore police say that Brunson was killed at an after party that someone threw inside of a home they rented on East...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Doubles Reward To $16K For Information On Death Of Baltimore Teen On Prom Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $8,000 for information in the case of a teenager killed at his prom after-party in Baltimore. Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, doubling the maximum reward to $16,000. Jasmine Brunson, a 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student, was shot to death early last Friday on East Lafayette Street, at a home rented for the party. No arrests have been made in Brunson’s murder yet. His family is begging for someone to come forward. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or on their website. 🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Police Officers Injured In Southwest Baltimore Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police. Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ. Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Remains Hospitalized After Woodlawn Nail Spa Explosion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in serious condition after a fire he set caused an explosion Monday night at a Woodlawn nail salon, police said. Four officers and two EMS responders were injured in the blast. Five of the six injured first responders were released from the hospital by Tuesday evening. Baltimore County Officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of Rolling Road for a reported disturbance involving “a known individual,” police said. There, they found a man who refused to leave the salon. Police said the man did not respond to officers’ commands and ran to the back of the...
WOODLAWN, MD
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Man Shot 6 Times, Killed In East Frankford As 27-Year-Old Giovanni Canales

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot six times, including twice in his head, and killed on Tuesday in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Margaret Street. Police identified the victim as Giovanni Canales of Philadelphia. Police say they had two people in for questioning about the shooting, but it remains under investigation. They say Canales was shot twice in his head, twice in his arms, and twice to on the right side of his abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 12:39 p.m. No weapon was recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

7 sent to hospital following Baltimore Co. nail salon explosion

A minor explosion at a nail salon in Baltimore County, Maryland, sent the suspect and six first responders to the hospital Monday night, according to authorities. The Baltimore County Fire Department said the fire happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Libra Nails & Spa on the 1700 block of N. Rolling Road in Windsor Mill.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police identify older couple found dead in their Fairfax home

A husband shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself inside the couple’s home in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to authorities. The Fairfax County Police Department’s preliminary investigation leads police to believe that Michael Bregman, 77, shot to death his wife, Madeline Bregman, 76, and then shot himself before 3 p.m. Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Unveil “SMART” Crime Strategy As Violence Surges; Hogan Weighs In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under a plan announced Wednesday by Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Baltimore police officers will shift from being “call-takers” to the traditional role of walking patrol and engaging with neighborhood residents. The response to some minor crimes will be outsourced or handled remotely.  ‘Our patrol officers should be patrolling’ Mayor speaking now on new S.M.A.R.T. police initiative that he says is aimed at more community policing, freeing up police for emergency calls…and using other means to respond to non-emergencies. @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/FwMB8w29aj — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022 Traffic incidents that do not involve injury or drunken...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 32, Wanted In 2020 Murder Case, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Baltimore man is wanted in connection with a 2020 murder case, authorities said Tuesday. Darius Williams is sought on an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Eric Jones, Baltimore Police said. Jones was found stabbed multiple times June 25, 2020, in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue. The 49-year-old did not survive. Based on their investigation, detectives identified Williams as a suspect in the stabbing, which is believed to have stemmed from a dispute, police said. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Shot to Death in Glenarden

A man died after someone shot him multiple times in Glenarden, Maryland, on Sunday, police say. Prince George's County officers discovered 32-year-old Melvin Love Jr., of Severn, suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of Reed Street about 7 p.m., police said. Love died at the...
GLENARDEN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Mourning#Murder#Violent Crime#Wjz#Johns Hopkins Hospital
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Looking To Identify Suspect In Hustler Club Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police on Tuesday requested public assistance in identifying the person suspected of shooting a man inside a popular nightclub in February. Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect and asked anyone who recognizes them to send in a tip. Officers responded on Feb. 27 to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street for the reported shooting. They found a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot injuries. WJZ learned the man had been shot when he was inside the club. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or MetroCrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The Baltimore Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in reference to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 27, 2022 at the Hustler Club on 409 East Baltimore Street. Call detectives at: 410-396-2411 Call #MetroCrimeStoppers at: 1-866-7LOCKUP#BPD pic.twitter.com/AP3lSeYU6f — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 17, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed in Love Triangle Shootout

Philadelphia police believe a love triangle led to a shootout on a West Philadelphia street early Tuesday morning. Two men were shooting at each other on the 5400 block of Media Street around 1:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said. Officers responded after receiving several 911 calls to find a man in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Man & Woman Hospitalized In East Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting late Monday morning in East Baltimore sent a man and woman to the hospital, authorities said. Officers called to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue about 11:10 a.m. found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. The unnamed victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear Monday. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
CBS Philly

Police: Man Allegedly Killed In West Philly Shooting By Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a deadly shootout in West Philadelphia overnight Tuesday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at 55th and Media Streets. Police say two men engaged in a gun battle with a woman nearby. Investigators say the man shot and killed is the woman’s new boyfriend and the alleged shooter is her ex-boyfriend. Police are looking for the suspect now and say the woman is cooperating with authorities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy