Protestors flood Beale Street in pro-choice rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to express their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion.

Protesters rallied at the Ida B. Wells Plaza and marched on Beale Street to let it be know that they are committed to fighting for what they call reproductive freedom.

Community organizer of Planned Parenthood Aerris Newton said decisions as such should be the individuals’ choice.

“We believe that communities should be able to make those own decisions for themselves and their families, and that it should be left up to the individuals and their families to make those decisions, not politicians in Nashville,” Newton said.

With trigger laws already in place, Tennessee is poised to enact tighter abortion restrictions if the Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“There is a lot of folks that don’t understand what’s happening right now or why this is so important,” Newton said. “So we are trying to wake folks up. Beale Street has lots of tourists.”

Hundreds of people showed up in downtown Memphis for the pro-life rally going on Beale Street, but there is the other side of the issue. There were also other protestors who are in favor of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

“They want to say Tennessee is pro-choice and there is going to be this huge uproar in Tennessee specifically if Roe v. Wade is overturned, but that is just not true,” Randall Terry II said. “Tennessee is one of the most pro-life states in the country.”

Nadia Tuckhman is visiting from New York and her friend watched on as they saw pro-choice supporters marching down Beale Street.

“I mean I think it is really exciting,” she said. “I think there is a lot of energy around this right now. I think there is a lot of change that is happening.”

Around half of the United States could ban or severely restrict abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

