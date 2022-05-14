ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former UCLA Big Man Kevon Looney Helps Golden State Warriors Beat Memphis Grizzlies

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbqUa_0fePihDs00

Seven years after leaving the Bruins, Looney continued to contribute in the NBA Playoffs by hauling in 22 rebounds and heaps of praise.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kevon Looney, after spending six years as a role player, finally ascended to being an everyday starter this season.

That is, until the Western Conference Semifinals.

The former UCLA men's basketball big and current Golden State Warriors veteran started 80 of his team's 82 regular season games, as well as their first four playoff games earlier this spring. But once the Warriors got matched up with the Memphis Grizzlies, Looney moved into more of a bench role.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, however, told the coaching staff that they thought Looney would better serve the team in the starting lineup for Game 6 on Friday night. As it turned out, they were right, as Golden State strung together a 110-96 victory that pushed them to the Western Conference Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years.

Looney played a major part, recording 22 rebounds in 35 minutes of action – both of which were new career-highs for the former Bruin, playoffs or regular season. Boasting 11 offensive boards and 11 defensive, Looney helped the Warriors reach 70 rebounds as a team, which is more than any team had in a single game all season long.

The Warriors got beat on the boards 55-37 in a Game 5 loss, then flipped that 18-rebound deficit into a 26-rebound advantage two nights later thanks to Looney's contributions.

"I just wanted to go out there and play physical," Looney told NBC Sports. "Last game, we got bullied on the boards, so I took that personal and wanted to go out there and do my job and set the tone from the beginning of the game."

Looney certainly started off on the right foot, reeling in 11 rebounds in the first quarter alone. That set a new Warriors record, and his 22 on the night were the most the franchise had gotten out of a single player since 1987.

Klay Thompson even gave Looney a new nickname in his postgame press conference, dubbing him "Kevon Looajuwon," in reference to Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon.

Back in his college days, Looney was similarly known for his rebounding prowess.

Looney was a McDonald's All-American and was the headliner of UCLA's 2014 recruiting class. UCLA was only ranked in the top 25 one week all season Looney's freshman year, but the team made the Sweet 16 and Looney carried the load down low to help them rank top 30 in the country in rebounding.

On the season, Looney averaged 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, starting all 36 contests for the Bruins. Looney had 16 games with double-figure rebounds, topping out at 19 against Stanford on Jan. 8, 2015.

Looney left Westwood after one season, and the Warriors selected him with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. After rarely seeing the court his rookie year, Looney slowly worked his way up through the rotation and earned a few scattered starts over the years.

The 2021-2022 campaign was one of Looney's most productive yet, averaging 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 57.1% shooting from the field. For his career, Looney is now averaging 4.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game across 367 regular season appearances.

At age 26, Looney already has two NBA championship rings, and he is just eight wins away from securing a third.

The Warriors will either face the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, depending on who wins that series' Game 7 on Sunday.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Comments / 3

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevon Looney
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Blamed For Phoenix Suns' Brutal Playoff Exit After Calling Luka Doncic A 'Ho'

Phoenix, AZ – Lil Wayne had a courtside seat for Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns on Sunday (May 15), but his recent words came back to haunt him. During Game 4 of the series on May 8, Weezy took to Twitter to call Luka Doncic a “ho” after he was left unimpressed with the way the Mavericks star was behaving on the court. While attending Game 7 at the Footprint Center on Sunday, a shell-shocked Wayne watched on as Doncic dropped 35 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Bruins#Ucla Big#The Memphis Grizzlies
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Said The Phoenix Suns Should Pick Deandre Ayton Over Luka Doncic In The 2018 NBA Draft: “I Don’t Give A Damn About This How This Kid In Europe Looks... If You’re The Phoenix Suns, You Have To Take Deandre Ayton.”

Luka Doncic had a sublime performance against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round series. In a win-or-go-home situation, Luka Doncic stepped up big time, as he scored 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a dominant victory over the Suns. Doncic has been touted as one of...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Steph has incredible reaction when called a two-way player

Around NBA circles, Steph Curry isn't necessarily known for his defense. But his coach, Steve Kerr, has been trying to tell everyone for years that the two-time NBA MVP is an underrated defender, and this season especially Curry has raised eyebrows with his prowess on the other side of the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Sports
Stanford University
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Deandre Ayton had confrontation with HC Monty Williams during Game 7

The Phoenix Suns had a meltdown for the ages on Sunday night, and things may have come to a head with Deandre Ayton during the loss. The Suns got ran off their home court and lost 123-90 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton only played 17 minutes in the game, scoring just five points with four rebounds. He wasn’t even in foul trouble. The Suns center had been playing 31.7 minutes per game this postseason.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Barkley's interesting reason for picking Mavs over Warriors

The question of who will win the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks has a different answer depending on who you ask. Charles Barkley made his pick during “Inside the NBA” on Sunday after watching the Mavericks’ shocking Game 7 upset over the Phoenix Suns -- and he thinks Dallas is well on its way to another playoff stunner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
834
Followers
943
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy