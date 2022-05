The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night it is investigating an alleged shooting death in the Village of Blue Mounds. According to a news release, officials responded to an address in the village shortly before 5am Sunday. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating and didn’t say if anyone was arrested, but the release said there is no danger to the community.The name of the victim will be released pending notification of family.

BLUE MOUNDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO