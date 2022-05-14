DOJ files sexual harassment charges against Janesville landlords

Two people were arrested by Iowa County authorities after a disturbance was reported on Bennett Road in Dodgeville Sunday around 7pm. A report says a man held another person at knifepoint and Dodgeville Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. 30 year old Duane Madge Jr. of Platteville was arrested on multiple out-of-county warrants. Madge Jr. was transferred to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Also arrested was 20 year old Hunter Butteris of Dodgeville. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, Taking Hostages, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and a Probation Violation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. According to on-line court records, Butteris has a lengthy criminal record and, in 2019, pleaded guilty to a felony after stealing and then crashing an ATV in Darlington. Butteris was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked on his charges, and remains in custody.
