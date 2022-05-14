ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

DOJ files sexual harassment charges against Janesville landlords

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville landlord was accused of sexually harassing multiple female tenants over the last two decades. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Richard Donahue Friday, alleging sexual harassment...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

FBI Investigates Case In Benton

Multiple local law enforcement agencies assisted the FBI during an investigation in southwest Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to an update from Benton Police Chief Brian Hammill, FBI officials were working on a criminal investigation in the Village of Benton around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Along with Benton Police, the Hazel Green Police Department, Grant and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Offices, Wisconsin State Patrol, as well as Benton First Responders assisted the FBI. Chief Hammill says no additional information will be released by the Benton Police Department at this time.
BENTON, WI
x1071.com

Iowa Man sentenced for gun charges

A northeast Iowa man will spend two years in federal prison after police say he was high on meth and had a handgun in a Dubuque store. The sentence for 27-year-old Austin Oberbroeckling of Farley was handed down recently in a US District Court. He had pled guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user. In August 2019, officers found Oberbroeckling in the bathroom of a Dubuque business while on meth with a loaded handgun. He also must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Jury selection underway for man accused in 2020 Arboretum murders

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys have begun selecting the jury that will determine the fate of 20-year-old Khari Sanford, who is accused of the murder of his girlfriend’s mother and father at the UW Arboretum in 2020. Jury selection in the case began Monday, with the...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Medical Examiner identifies Blue Mounds shooting victim, authorities to speak Wednesday

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who police said was shot and killed in the Village of Blue Mounds Sunday. Marshall Iverson, 19, of Mount Horeb, was pronounced dead at the scene of an alleged shooting in the 1000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue. Officials did not reveal the cause of Iverson’s death and said an autopsy is pending further study.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure

Authorities with the Dubuque Police Department report the arrest of 26 year old Donchavell Crawford of Dubuque. Crawford was arrested around 2:30am Sunday on a charge of indecent exposure.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Shooting Victim In Blue Mounds Identified

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who police say was shot and killed in the Village of Blue Mounds Sunday. 19 year old Marshall Iverson of Mount Horeb was pronounced dead at the scene of an alleged shooting in the 1000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue. Officials did not reveal the cause of Iverson’s death and said an autopsy is pending further study. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident and didn’t say if anyone was arrested in connection with it. Officials said there was no danger to the community. Officials from the Blue Mounds Police Department will provide an update on the death investigation Wednesday morning.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
x1071.com

Shooting Death In Blue Mounds Being Investigated

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night it is investigating an alleged shooting death in the Village of Blue Mounds. According to a news release, officials responded to an address in the village shortly before 5am Sunday. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating and didn’t say if anyone was arrested, but the release said there is no danger to the community.The name of the victim will be released pending notification of family.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Landlord#Sex#Harassing#Violent Crime#Channel 3000
x1071.com

‘This is a crisis’: In Wisconsin, special needs patients may wait years for sedated dental care

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Trent Scullion’s life began with death. It was 32 years ago that Trent’s mother Karen said his heart stopped beating twice during his long-overdue birth and subsequent medical procedures. Oxygen at one point was cut off to his brain. At four months old, doctors diagnosed him with cerebral palsy. He’s never walked or talked (with a small exception for a few forceful words), and has lived in a wheelchair since he was 2 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Woman Runs Over Man With Her Vehicle

Police say a woman who struck a man with her vehicle, seriously injuring him, earlier this month in Dubuque faces a felony charge. 33 year old Kenya Loveless of Davenport was arrested Monday on a warrant charging knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a serious injury. Reports say that 63 year old Larue Jackson of Dubuque had been riding in a vehicle driven by Loveless on May 4th. Jackson had gotten out of the vehicle when an argument started. Loveless drove in reverse from a parking spot in an alley and an open door of the vehicle struck Jackson, knocking him to the ground. The vehicle ran over his arm and chest. Jackson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a broken arm.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Madison police investigating gas station burglary near Demetral Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a gas station near Demetral Park was burglarized early Monday. Officers were sent to the station in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Officials said the store was ransacked. Cash and dozens of cigarette cartons were reportedly...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Two Arrests Made After Disturbance in Dodgeville

Two people were arrested by Iowa County authorities after a disturbance was reported on Bennett Road in Dodgeville Sunday around 7pm. A report says a man held another person at knifepoint and Dodgeville Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. 30 year old Duane Madge Jr. of Platteville was arrested on multiple out-of-county warrants. Madge Jr. was transferred to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Also arrested was 20 year old Hunter Butteris of Dodgeville. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, Taking Hostages, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and a Probation Violation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. According to on-line court records, Butteris has a lengthy criminal record and, in 2019, pleaded guilty to a felony after stealing and then crashing an ATV in Darlington. Butteris was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked on his charges, and remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
x1071.com

New estimate puts jail consolidation project nearly $10M above approved budget

MADISON, Wis. — Progress on Dane County’s jail consolidation project has stalled yet again due to inflated construction costs. In a memo sent Tuesday to the Dane County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Joe Parisi said county leaders recently received up-to-date construction costs for the project, which will exceed the approved budget by $9.8 million.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Candidates talk crime, but how much do voters really care?

MADISON, Wis. — In the wake of Friday’s shootings after the Bucks game, Republican candidates quickly used the issue of crime to make their case to Wisconsin. “People are less safe because of these woke liberal policies,” Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican candidate for governor, said at a news conference in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
x1071.com

Officials battling house fire in Poynette

VILLAGE OF POYNETTE, Wis. — Officials are responding to a fire in the Village of Poynette on Sunday night. According to a Facebook post from the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department, the fire started before 8:30 p.m. and is on East Tomlinson Street. People are being asked to avoid the...
POYNETTE, WI
x1071.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Iowa County

Authorities said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Iowa County. 67 year old Scott Mindham of Avoca was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened just after 10pm Saturday in the area of Highway 80/133 and County Highway P in Muscoda. Authorities said Mindham was driving a motorcycle when his vehicle struck the wheels of a semi-tractor trailer being driven west on Highway 80/133 by 64 year old Daniel Kroll of Highland. Reports say that Mindham was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. Kroll was not injured. While officers were conducting their investigation, another vehicle drove around the fire truck that was positioned to direct traffic. 37 year old Steven Anderson of rural Muscoda was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-2nd offense when he drove into the original crash scene.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison mayor touts infrastructure law’s impact on bus rapid transit plans

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday touted the benefits the city will see from the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law in November. Federal funding will be critical to help get Madison’s bus rapid transit system up and running, Rhodes-Conway said.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

NY man visits Madison as part of bicycle tour to donate blood, platelets in all 50 state capitals

MADISON, Wis. — A New York man on a year-long mission to donate blood or platelets in every capital city stopped in Madison on Monday as part of his tour. Bob Barnes has been biking across the country as part of his Great American Triple Switchback tour to raise awareness of the importance of blood and platelet donations. Madison marked his 41st capital city as part of the effort.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Nine Fire Departments Respond To Fire in Edmund

Iowa County authorities received a report of a structure fire on Hancock Street in Edmund Monday just after 3pm. It was reported that flames were showing in the attic. The Cobb Fire Department, Cobb First Responders and Dodgeville EMS were paged to the scene. Other local agencies that responded include fire departments from Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Linden, Livingston, Rewey, Highland, Avoca and Fennimore along with EMS services from Highland and Rewey. Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies also assisted on the scene. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
EDMUND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy