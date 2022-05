JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities release the name of the deceased victim in a fatal shooting in Joplin. The Police Department is still withholding the name of the second victim. Kenneth Jay Mathews, 46, of Joplin died from apparent gunshot wounds on Monday. According to JPD, “Investigators have exhausted all attempts at next of kin notifications.” They have scheduled an autopsy for Mathews on Friday, May 20, in Ozark, Missouri.

