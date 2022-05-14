ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 18:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Casey, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Casey; Russell The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Russell County in south central Kentucky Southern Casey County in central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/. * At 814 PM EDT/714 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Cains Store, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Russell and southeastern Casey Counties, including the following locations... Sycamore Flat, Mintonville, Windsor, Teddy, Webbs Cross Roads, Dunnville, Decatur, Evona, Ware and Honey Acre. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockcastle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL...PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shopville, or 9 miles northeast of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madison County through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Harris Ferry around 815 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski; Rockcastle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL...PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shopville, or 9 miles northeast of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adair, Casey, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Adair; Casey; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT/700 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL...SOUTHERN CASEY AND NORTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT/634 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Liberty to 11 miles northeast of Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Liberty around 740 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

