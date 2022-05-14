ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Pendleton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 18:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockcastle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAUREL...PULASKI AND SOUTHWESTERN ROCKCASTLE COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shopville, or 9 miles northeast of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski; Rockcastle The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Laurel County in south central Kentucky Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Rockcastle County in south central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hogue, or 9 miles northwest of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Science Hill around 800 PM EDT. Dabney around 805 PM EDT. Shopville around 810 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

