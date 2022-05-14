Flood Advisory issued for Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Laurel; Pulaski; Rockcastle The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Laurel County in south central Kentucky Pulaski County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Rockcastle County in south central Kentucky * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hogue, or 9 miles northwest of Somerset, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Science Hill around 800 PM EDT. Dabney around 805 PM EDT. Shopville around 810 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bent and Billows. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO