Foreign Policy

Senator Mitch McConnell visits Kyiv as Ukrainian forces push Russian troops from Kharkiv

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian officials say they've pushed Russian troops from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city....

Beverly Cowart
4d ago

dont know how a Repub could show their faces in Ukraine and face Pres Zelensky, knowing that trump withholding their promised aide from the U.S. was backed by some of these very people. remember the Quid pro quo? Zelensky looks very reserved in photos. think he remembers too!

Smartaleck
4d ago

Rand Paul took hi@ own gang to Russia at the same time with MTG, GAETZ and a few others who fail to support our allies and friends in a free world.🇺🇸🦅🪖

