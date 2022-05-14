Senator Mitch McConnell visits Kyiv as Ukrainian forces push Russian troops from Kharkiv
Ukrainian officials say they've pushed Russian troops from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city....www.cbsnews.com
dont know how a Repub could show their faces in Ukraine and face Pres Zelensky, knowing that trump withholding their promised aide from the U.S. was backed by some of these very people. remember the Quid pro quo? Zelensky looks very reserved in photos. think he remembers too!
Rand Paul took hi@ own gang to Russia at the same time with MTG, GAETZ and a few others who fail to support our allies and friends in a free world.🇺🇸🦅🪖
