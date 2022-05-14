ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Arch McGougan, 96, De Soto

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArch McGougan, 96, of De Soto died May 11, 2022, at Stonebridge the Villas in De Soto. Mr. McGougan retired from Southwestern Bell. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Shekinah Masonic Lodge...

Mary Frances Janky, 78, De Soto

Mary Frances Janky, 78, of De Soto died May 14, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Mrs. Janky retired from the Festus Police Department as a records clerk. She enjoyed playing cards and bridge, sewing, cooking, canning and gardening. Born Feb. 7, 1944, in Omaha, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Katherine June (Nielsen) and William George Craven Sr.
DE SOTO, MO
Ann M. Walshauser, 94, De Soto

Ann M. Walshauser, 94, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center. Mrs. Walshauser was a homemaker. Born July 25, 1927, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Nellie “Dolly” (Lawrence) and Anthony Simonic Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Walshauser.
DE SOTO, MO
Mary Louise Pashia, 74, De Soto

Mary Louise Pashia, 74, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Pashia was a homemaker. Born June 1, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Umphenour) Huskey. She is survived by one child: Melody Grice of De Soto; and two grandchildren.
DE SOTO, MO
Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, Festus

Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, of Festus died May 10, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center. Mrs. Mellor was the daughter of the late Mary June and James Stiffler. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Patrick Mellor; three children: Kimberly Hakim, Cathy (Richard) Hart and Patrick (Sharlynn) Mellor ; nine grandchildren: Austin Hakim, Hayley Hakim, Grace Hakim, Matthew Mellor, Zachary Mellor, Christopher Mellor, Conner Mellor, Caitlin Lefarth and Nathan Lefarth; seven great-grandchildren: Mason Mellor, Ezra Mellor, Olivia Mellor, Everett Mellor, Jamie Hakim, Julian Hakim and Josephine Hakim; and seven siblings: Patricia Coffelt, Pam Thomann, Sue Stiffler, Liz Duvall, Theresa Knott, James Stiffler and Mary Gaffney. She was preceded in death by two children: Thomas Mellor and James Mellor; one grandchild: Tanner Mellor; and two siblings: Bernie Stiffler and Ann Robson.
FESTUS, MO
Kenneth William Blecha, 53, Festus

Kenneth William Blecha, 53, of Festus died May 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Blecha worked in maintenance for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors and listening to music. Born March 20, 1969, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joan (Hertenstein) and Donald Blecha.
FESTUS, MO
Don W. Komlos, 63, Arnold

Don W. Komlos, 63, of Arnold died May 11, 2022. Mr. Komlos was an employee of Flooring Systems Inc. Born Jan. 19, 1959, he was the son of Joan (Glacken) and John Komlos. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife: Diane Mayer; four children: Jason Komlos, Tanya (Lee) Schoneman, Doug (Carolyn) Mayer and Danny Mayer; three siblings: John (Linda) Komlos, Ron (Sandy) Komlos and Joani (Michael) Waldwell; four grandchildren: Chace Komlos, Macayla Komlos, Charlotte Mayer and Julia Mayer; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Zachary Sept.
ARNOLD, MO
David L. Seiferd, 75, Hillsboro

David L. Seiferd, 75, of Hillsboro died May 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Mr. Seiferd was a U.S. Army veteran and a Mason. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the VWF post in Cedar Hill. Born July 20, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lucille (Szydlowski) and Lester Seiferd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years: Pamela Seiferd.
HILLSBORO, MO
Roland Eugene Bins, 79, Crystal City

Roland Eugene Bins, 79, of Crystal City died May 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Bins was a retired parts man for Boemler Chevrolet in Arnold. He was a member of the Piedmont Eagles Club and the First Baptist Church of Festus-Crystal City and enjoyed boats, fishing and hunting. Born March 8, 1943, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Opal Luella (King) and Fred William Bins.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Carol Soppeland, 75, of Fenton

Carol Soppeland, 75, of Fenton died May 2, 2022. Ms. Soppeland attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and became a registered nurse. She worked as a surgical nurse in the St. Louis area and later, for time, in California before moving back to the area to care for her parents. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Born Dec. 7, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mel and Ramona Soppeland.
FENTON, MO
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, Farmington

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, of Farmington died May 14, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Simms was a member of New Beginnings Worship Centre where he served on the board. He was a softball and baseball umpire for MSHSAA for many years. He was a member of Elks Lodge Post 2583 in Desloge and Missouri Professional Land Surveyors Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling with his wife on their Split Happens bowling team and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Born Nov. 24, 1960, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of Eva Jane (Harrington) Simms and the late Ronald Eugene Simms.
FARMINGTON, MO
Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, Cedar Hill

Frances Mae Metz Godwin, 97, of Cedar Hill died May 12, 2022, at St. Andrews of Francis Place in Eureka. Mrs. Godwin was a 1941 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School. She attended Park College and graduate from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. She was a longtime educator, teaching kindergarten and first grade at schools in in Valley Park, Antonio, Dittmer and House Springs. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff, where she was an ordained elder, choir member, leader of the Presbyterian women’s groups and teacher of kindergarten classes. For many years, she opened the church by 7 a.m., praying at each pew, the pulpit, the choir loft, and each room, making sure all the lights were on and making coffee ready for fellowship hour before going to Sunday School. She was a longtime volunteer at Lucy Lee Hospital (now PBRMC). She moved to Cedar Hill in 2016 to live with her daughters. Born Aug. 13, 1924, in Poplar Bluff, she was the sixth of seven children of the late Lynn Thomas and Columbia Marting Metz Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Orville “Torchy” Godwin, whom she married Nov. 26, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church in Poplar Bluff.
CEDAR HILL, MO
John George Hollmann Jr., 69, Pacific

John George Hollmann Jr., 69, of Pacific died May 12, 2022, in Pacific. Mr. Hollmann was born April 14, 1953, in St. Louis, the son of the late Doris (James) and John George Hollmann Sr. He is survived by two children: Lisa (Randy) Pryor and Amanda (Bryan) Schnable; four grandchildren:...
PACIFIC, MO
Lance E VanVelkinburgh, 74, Imperial

Lance E VanVelkinburgh, 74, of Imperial died May 11, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. VanVelkinburgh was retired. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Born March 9, 1948, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Marie and Harold VanVelkinburgh. He is survived by his...
IMPERIAL, MO
Hillsboro R-3 tries out bus camera system

After a Jefferson County youngster was struck by a school bus and killed late last year, a couple of Hillsboro residents developed a school bus safety camera system, and the Hillsboro R-3 School District has begun using it. Bob Griffey and Jeff Nichols, co-owners of SafeAssist Innovations, developed the camera...
HILLSBORO, MO
Athlete of the Week (May 17, 2022) -- Dallin Fuller, Herculaneum track and field

Fuller, a senior, won all four events he entered at the Class 3 District 2 meet at Herculaneum on May 14. On the track, he won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.86 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.81. Both times were PRs. In the field, Fuller won the high jump with a height of 1.77 meters and threw the javelin 43.63 meters. Fuller will compete in the four events at the sectional meet at Festus on Saturday. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the state championships in Jefferson City on May 27-28.
HERCULANEUM, MO
De Soto man arrested at casino after allegedly stealing pickup in Festus

A 38-year-old De Soto man suspected of stealing a pickup in Festus recently was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol inside the River City Casino in St. Louis County, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the owner of the 2005 Ford pickup, a 64-year-old man, called Festus...
FESTUS, MO
Car problems lead to injuries to woman at Jarvis Road and Hwy. Z

A Hillsboro woman was hurt after a mechanical problem caused her car off the side of Jarvis Road on Saturday (May 14). The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jade Hicks, 20, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry east on Jarvis Road at Hwy. Z in the Hillsboro area at 10:30 p.m. when the Camry had a mechanical problem. Hicks was unable to stop the car and it went off the east side of Hwy. Z.
HILLSBORO, MO
Three hurt in crash at Hwy. A and Hwy. Z

Three people, including a 7-year-old girl, were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning (May 15) at Hwy. A and Hwy. Z east of Hillsboro. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Samuel Pounds, 31, of Hillsboro was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia west on Hwy. A at 10:40 a.m. when he was attempting to turn left onto Plass Road and turned into the path of an eastbound 2022 Jeep Cherokee driven by Heather Mulvaney, 40 of De Soto. The front of the Jeep hit the right front of the Acadia.
HILLSBORO, MO
Tires, copper wire stolen from Arnold business

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of several items from a storage shed at Tire Plaza, 301 Plaza Way. The stolen items included four Nokian Rotiiva tires and four 500-foot spools of wire, altogether valued at $1,771.96, police reported. The theft occurred between about 5:45 p.m. April 22 and 5:30...
ARNOLD, MO

