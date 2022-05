FOX 2 - On a Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, one man’s hatred fueled the killing of 10 people — mostly African-Americans — and shattered the hearts of their families. This wasn’t the only mass shooting this weekend, but it is one that is being investigated as a hate crime. It re-opens a wound for Black people in America, which never seems to heal, according to one clinical psychologist.

