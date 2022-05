A week ago, Lil Wayne let his feelings be known about Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić when he tweeted during a Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns, "Luka a ho." There's little doubt that the 23-year-old Dončić does a little bit of flopping - that's what seemed to incite Weezy, who likely was displeased that Dončić drew a couple quick offensive fouls on the New Orleans rapper's good friend Chris Paul - and more than a little bit of complaining to the referees, but unfortunately for Weezy, Dončić also is really, really, really good.

