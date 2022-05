Acuña has been dealing with a nagging groin injury, and tonight will be the fifth game he’s missed in a row. However, things look encouraging. The Braves are struggling mightily right now, shown by their 16-19 record. Some of that is due to Acuña’s lack of availability. This team needs the all-around production he provides in each phase of the game. Without it, it will be difficult for them to turn this ship around.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO