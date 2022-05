We're going to go back to the story that's dominated our coverage today, the shooting at the supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., that killed 10 people and injured three more yesterday. Eleven of the 13 people who were shot were Black. And authorities say an 18-year-old white male, Payton S. Gendron, is from Conklin, N.Y., more than a three-hour drive from Buffalo. And they also say that Gendron apparently published a 180-page document online where he talks about how he was radicalized online and where he repeats racist conspiracy theories known as the great replacement.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO