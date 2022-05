We’ve now seen the draw for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 and are ready to finalize our top 5 rankings. After a Kentucky Derby for horse racing fans to remember (and for most gamblers to forget!) we've got an interesting clash with three main contenders: the presumptive best horse of his generation looking for redemption (Epicenter), a filly out to show the boys who is boss (Secret Oath), and a talented runner owned by a Baltimore native who was held out of the Derby to give him the best shot of winning the Preakness (Early Voting).

