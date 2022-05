William Dale “Bill” Davis passed away at his home in Belgrade, Mont., on May 5, 2022, after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was born in Bozeman on Sept. 25, 1947, to Dale and Betty Jo (Cole) Davis. Bill started school at Reese Creek (a one room schoolhouse) at the age of 5. He then went to Belgrade High School, graduating at the age of 16 in 1964. Bill graduated from Montana State University in 1968 with a BS degree in Agri Business. He played football and basketball all four years in high school and was a member of the Montana State Rodeo Team for four years, receiving the first rodeo scholarship given ($100). Bill was also a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

