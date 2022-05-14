Cosby lawyers say woman changed story on alleged sex abuse incident

Bill Cosby in 2011 at The World Affairs Council in Philidelphia. | Photo Courtesy of the World Affairs Council/Flickr

Attorneys for Bill Cosby have filed court papers asking for a hearing on their new motion, filed in the wake of what they say is changed information on when a Riverside County woman claims she was sexually battered by the comedian and how old she was at the time.

Plaintiff Judy Huth, now 64, lives in the gated community of Canyon Lake and sued Cosby, now 84, in December 2014.

Until recently, Huth has maintained she was 15 years old at the time and that the alleged attack occurred in 1974, when Cosby allegedly invited her and a 16-year-old friend into a house where he convinced her to drink a beer for every game of pool he won. Huth alleges Cosby later took her and her friend to the Playboy Mansion, where he molested her in a bedroom.

But according to the Cosby attorneys’ court papers filed Friday with Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan, Huth “has a whole new story now: she claims that the incident happened in February and/or March 1975 — shortly before her 17th birthday.”

With trial scheduled to begin May 23, “there exists ample good cause” for the judge to hear the defense motion for terminating sanctions before that date, otherwise Cosby’s interests will be “irreparably harmed,” according to the comedian’s attorneys’ court papers.

Cosby was previously convicted in a retrial in Pennsylvania of allegations that he drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand. He was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison, but that state’s Supreme Court overturned the conviction last June after finding that Cosby had obtained a nonprosecution agreement from a prior prosecutor.

The U.S. Supreme Court in March rejected a request from Pennsylvania prosecutors to review the state Supreme Court decision.