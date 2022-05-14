ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Cosby lawyers say woman changed story on alleged sex abuse incident

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCXuj_0feOjxzS00
Bill Cosby in 2011 at The World Affairs Council in Philidelphia. | Photo Courtesy of the World Affairs Council/Flickr

Attorneys for Bill Cosby have filed court papers asking for a hearing on their new motion, filed in the wake of what they say is changed information on when a Riverside County woman claims she was sexually battered by the comedian and how old she was at the time.

Plaintiff Judy Huth, now 64, lives in the gated community of Canyon Lake and sued Cosby, now 84, in December 2014.

Until recently, Huth has maintained she was 15 years old at the time and that the alleged attack occurred in 1974, when Cosby allegedly invited her and a 16-year-old friend into a house where he convinced her to drink a beer for every game of pool he won. Huth alleges Cosby later took her and her friend to the Playboy Mansion, where he molested her in a bedroom.

But according to the Cosby attorneys’ court papers filed Friday with Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan, Huth “has a whole new story now: she claims that the incident happened in February and/or March 1975 — shortly before her 17th birthday.”

With trial scheduled to begin May 23, “there exists ample good cause” for the judge to hear the defense motion for terminating sanctions before that date, otherwise Cosby’s interests will be “irreparably harmed,” according to the comedian’s attorneys’ court papers.

Cosby was previously convicted in a retrial in Pennsylvania of allegations that he drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand. He was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison, but that state’s Supreme Court overturned the conviction last June after finding that Cosby had obtained a nonprosecution agreement from a prior prosecutor.

The U.S. Supreme Court in March rejected a request from Pennsylvania prosecutors to review the state Supreme Court decision.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Canyon Lake, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lawyers#Violent Crime#Temple University
HeySoCal

Settlement pending in woman’s suit against charter school

A settlement is pending in a lawsuit brought by a 59-year-old former charter school special education support staff member against her ex-employer, alleging she was wrongfully laid off in 2019, in part for taking time off to care for her handicapped son. Attorneys in the case made the announcement during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
HeySoCal

LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

The growing local spread of COVID-19 was evidenced Wednesday when Los Angeles County reported 4,384 new infections, and perhaps more troubling, the number of people hospitalized surged upward. According to county and state figures, there were 363 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 327 a day...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Teen tech center to open in South LA on June 2

A teen tech center opening in South Los Angeles next month will provide youth with access to the latest tools to help them explore music and vocal production, digital media, robotics, virtual reality, 3D printing and more, officials said Tuesday. Set to open on June 2, the South LA Best...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy