Buffalo mass shooting: 10 dead in supermarket attack; alleged shooter in custody
By FOX 5 NY Staff
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 days ago
NEW YORK - A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as "racially motivated violent extremism." Police said he shot 11 Black and...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17. One person is dead and four others were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near 95th and Allyn around 9:15 p.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer has been called to 18 homicides over the last 15 days in the county, a tweet from the department said Monday, May 16. The tweet comes after a violent weekend in Milwaukee left six people dead and over 30 injured...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Nearly 12 years after University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley's mother. Jury selection is...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - The heroic actions of a Laguna Niguel doctor who died while trying to save fellow parishioners during Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church are being described by authorities as "literally the meeting of good versus evil." He has been identified as Dr. John Cheng, 52, according...
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot wounded on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, May 16. Officials say the shooting happened near 9th and Burnham around 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered a serious gunshot injury – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE - A judge has rescheduled the jury trial for a man charged with shooting and wounding three Wauwatosa Police officers inside a hotel in November of last year, as a pending ballistics report could help the defense. Jury selection for Kenneth Burney, 33, was scheduled to begin Monday, May...
Comments / 0