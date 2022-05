Gracie Kayden Prater, 16 of Flaherty, KY, died Friday (05/13) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She is survived by her parents: Mike Prater and Gena Bostic Prater; grandparents: Bobby and Anna Bostic, Linda and Doug Lewis, and Dee Taylor and Tom Reesor. Funeral services will be held at 1 Eastern Thursday (05/19( at Radiant Church in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in Cap Anderson Cemetery. Friends may call at the church after 2 Eastern Wednesday (05/18) afternoon and after 10 Thursday morning. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Meade County High School Chorus program. The Hager Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

FLAHERTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO