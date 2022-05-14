ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Superintendent resignation costs Dysart Unified

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rteJi_0feOInel00

The Dysart Unified School District former superintendent resigned with board approval earlier this week.

Quinn Kellis entered into a resignation agreement and release May 11 and will receive a lump sum severance payment for the 2022-23 fiscal year. before Sunday, July 31, totaling $312,532.23.

He has been with DUSD since 2018 and had one remaining year on his current contract.

Now, Kellis will work remotely on assigned special projects until the effective date of his resignation, according to a DUSD news release.

The board approved Assistant Superintendent for Support Service Jim Dean to the role of interim superintendent.

The May 11 governing board meeting was a packed house full of Kellis supporters as well as those supporting the board, specifically three board members, Dawn Densmore, Chrystal Chaffin and Christine A.K. Pritchard, who approved Kellis’ resignation.

More than 30 speakers shared emotional testimony of both extraordinary experiences and some not.

It remains unclear the rationale for what many people are calling a forced resignation. Governing board members Tracy Sawyer-Sinkbeil and Jo Grant voted against accepting the resignation.

Pritchard read a statement calling for the board to commission an investigation into an alleged confidentiality breach.

The board will meet to determine the next steps to permanently fill the superintendent position.

Reach the reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.

Comments / 4

Related
AZFamily

Proposal would cut property taxes for Maricopa County homeowners

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is looking to give homeowners some relief as inflation continues to soar. The Board of Supervisors gave initial approval to the 2023 fiscal year budget, which includes dropping the property tax rate. It would lower the rate to 1.25 or $125 on a $100,000 home. The current rate is about 1.35, which is the fifth-lowest among Arizona’s 15 counties. “The Phoenix metro area has gone from one of the most affordable in the country to one of the hardest hit by inflation. Our goal with this budget is to provide some relief to individuals and families dealing with rising costs,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a statement.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Tentative $4.46B Maricopa County budget includes property tax rate reduction

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a tentative budget that would increase spending while lowering the property tax rate. “Our goal with this budget is to provide some relief to individuals and families dealing with rising costs,” Board Chairman Bill Gates said in a press release. “To do that, we are cutting property tax rates across the board.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
Maricopa County, AZ
Education
scottsdale.org

Parents sue SUSD, others over ‘dossier’

The lawsuits related to the dossier compiled by Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board member Jann-Michael Greenburg’s father continue to pile up. Three parents of SUSD students or former students filed a lawsuit May 5 against the district, Jann-Michael Greenburg and his father Mark Alan Greenburg for conspiring to collect personal information against them and storing it to intimidate them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dusd#The Board To Commission
chandleraz.gov

Utility rate changes to take effect July 1, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Controversial apartment project returns with changes

The controversial 92 Ironwood apartment project is back on the city’s planning books with a new name and 17 other changes. The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-0 Wednesday to allow the application for the project, now called Mercado Courtyards, to come back for further consideration as a new application.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

ADOT to present 5-year, $571M highway improvement plan for public opinion Friday

PHOENIX – Five years and $571 million worth of highway construction projects in Arizona will be presented for public opinion at a hearing Friday in Scottsdale. The Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release the recommended plan includes widening Interstate 17 from Anthem Way north to Sunset Point and adding flex lanes between Sunset Point and Black Canyon City; opening up the Gila River Bridge between Phoenix and Casa Grande; the initial phase of an interchange at Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 in Kingman; and widening part of State Route 260 in Mohave County.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Arizona Mirror

Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill

Update May 17, 3 p.m.: The Arizona House voted 50-1-9 this afternoon to pass the bill. It now awaits Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature before becoming law. Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, would likely be required to recount all ballots cast in every election moving forward if a proposed change to state law passes. The bill, awaiting a […] The post Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Public Schools up teacher pay to be more competitive, bring in new talent, keep current talent

The district announced its new 2022-23 compensation plan which includes a generous pay increase for teachers and staff. The new starting teacher pay is now at $50,000, that's up from about $46,000. The district's superintendent says she set this goal to have starting pay above state-level funding to remain competitive and keep the very best talent for their students.
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

Baseline and Alma School

Perfect credit is not required. Pets are welcome under 35 lbs. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Balcony with every unit. Quaint property with Gas BBQ Grills.No criiminal background accepted here. Close to shopping, schools and golf courses. You will love your new home!. Location. Baseline and Alma School, Mesa,...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona sees uptick in flu, COVID cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID cases and flu cases are both rising sharply as we head toward summer. But experts say it not something we can ignore. The latest numbers from state heath services show just under 5,000 new COVID cases for the week of May 1, with 9% test positivity. Four weeks earlier, we had fewer than 2,000 new cases and test positivity was 3%
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Mesa to buy downtown property for restaurant incubator

MESA, AZ — The city of Mesa is considering buying a property in downtown Mesa to house a city-owned Downtown Restaurant Incubator, which will help teach local chefs and entrepreneurs how to start and manage their own restaurants. The Mesa City Council will decide on May 16, on whether...
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Avondale lands eateries, apartments and amenities at the BLVD

Hop off Interstate 10 and head south on Avondale Boulevard and you’ll quickly notice light pole banners and signs proclaiming entry into the BLVD. You’re also likely to notice plenty of construction activity: Sleek-lined apartment buildings, a Dutch Bros. Coffee, a parking garage and a tranquil half-acre lake to name a few of the projects wrapping up.
AVONDALE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy