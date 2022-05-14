Superintendent resignation costs Dysart Unified

The Dysart Unified School District former superintendent resigned with board approval earlier this week.

Quinn Kellis entered into a resignation agreement and release May 11 and will receive a lump sum severance payment for the 2022-23 fiscal year. before Sunday, July 31, totaling $312,532.23.

He has been with DUSD since 2018 and had one remaining year on his current contract.

Now, Kellis will work remotely on assigned special projects until the effective date of his resignation, according to a DUSD news release.

The board approved Assistant Superintendent for Support Service Jim Dean to the role of interim superintendent.

The May 11 governing board meeting was a packed house full of Kellis supporters as well as those supporting the board, specifically three board members, Dawn Densmore, Chrystal Chaffin and Christine A.K. Pritchard, who approved Kellis’ resignation.

More than 30 speakers shared emotional testimony of both extraordinary experiences and some not.

It remains unclear the rationale for what many people are calling a forced resignation. Governing board members Tracy Sawyer-Sinkbeil and Jo Grant voted against accepting the resignation.

Pritchard read a statement calling for the board to commission an investigation into an alleged confidentiality breach.

The board will meet to determine the next steps to permanently fill the superintendent position.

