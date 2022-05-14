ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans rookie minicamp Day 2: News, notes and video

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4a9L_0feOIb4300

The Tennessee Titans hit the practice field for Day 2 of rookie minicamp on Saturday, and there was much better news about the team’s first-round pick.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks was able to get in a full session this time around after leaving practice early on Friday with what appeared to be conditioning issues.

After wide receiver Kyle Philips starred on Day 1, it was defensive back Theo Jackson who turned heads on Day 2 thanks to a pick-six.

Those are just a few of the notes from beat writers on the ground at practice on Saturday. Here’s a look at the rest, as well as videos of players in action and speaking at their respective pressers.

News and notes

Pressers

Day 1 recap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zypNS_0feOIb4300
Syndication: The Tennessean

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Trip

Deshaun Watson is reportedly taking his Browns teammates on a trip to the Bahamas for an offseason workout and some bonding. The Browns' new quarterback is reportedly inviting his teammates on the offensive side of the ball for the trip. However, Baker Mayfield will reportedly not be coming along. Cleveland.com's...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Iowa State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Plans Special Browns Trip: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson is reportedly planning a special trip for his Browns teammates. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the superstar quarterback is treating his Browns teammates to a Bahamas trip. "Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
The Spun

The Cardinals Signed A New Quarterback On Monday

Among the players the Arizona Cardinals signed from their rookie minicamp over the weekend was quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Guarantano, who went undrafted last month, spent last season playing for Washington State. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Ravens sign former Dolphins LB Vince Biegel

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Vince Biegel on Monday. Biegel played five games last season for the Miami Dolphins. He also started 10 games for Miami in 2019. Prior to that, he played for the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. Biegel had...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Malik Willis Made His Opinion On Ryan Tannehill Very Clear

Ryan Tannehill drew criticism for saying he wouldn't "mentor" rookie quarterback Malik Willis. But the Tennessee Titans first-year quarterback has made it clear that Tannehill is a good dude. Speaking to the media last week, Willis explained that Tannehill's comments were overblown. Willis said that Tannehill is a "good dude."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Falcons Sign Ex-Packers Receiver: Details

With the 2022 NFL season taking shape, the roster is set to have more turnovers than a bakery with free agents coming in, going out and draft picks staking their place on the roster. Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Colts could sign veteran QB after trading for Matt Ryan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and company are hoping they upgraded at the quarterback position this offseason by trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then acquiring one-time Most Valuable Player Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. It appears Indianapolis isn't out of the quarterback market quite yet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Adams Trade Looms Large in PFF’s Offseason Grade for Packers

Armed with an additional $6.2 million of salary-cap space following the contract extension for All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers have a few extra bucks to potentially use on a veteran addition. It’s slim pickings in free agency but finding a difference-maker isn’t impossible. Last year, for instance,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Monday Dolphins Notebook: OTAs Start, Biegel Signs, and More

The Miami Dolphins kicked off Phase Three of their offseason program Monday with the start OTAs. It was the first of 10 OTAs (Organized Team Activities) over the next four weeks, with two more this week on Tuesday and Thursday, the same Monday-Tuesday-Thursday scheduled next week and four in the final week of the offseason program — June 6-7 and June 9-10.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy