ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Treylon Burks practiced in full on Day 2 of rookie minicamp

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7XoM_0feOIL8X00

After a rough first day at rookie minicamp on Friday, Tennessee Titans first-round pick and wide receiver, Treylon Burks, practiced in full on Saturday during Day 2.

Burks’ practice debut on Friday did not go well, as he looked gassed and had to leave on multiple occasions, with his day ultimately ending early.

“I think it’s hard to think that they can recreate with a trainer how we do things,” Vrabel said on Friday about Burks’ early exit. “And we see that with guys that have come back and started with our offseason program, and guys that have joined a few weeks in; it’s just different. I know that they’re working and they think that they are trying to get in shape, but that’s just not the case. That’s something that we have to focus on and try to make sure that we’re getting some work in with all of them. We’re trying to be as smart as we possibly can.”

But on Day 2, Burks was a full-go and went through both individual and team periods, per Turron Davenport of ESPN and Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Fans React To Another QB Signing

An unexpected piece of news came out of Cleveland Browns‘ rookie camp over the weekend. The Browns signed Alcorn State left-handed quarterback Felix Harper. The quarterback room is now a party of five with Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield, Joshua Dobbs, and Harper. Here is how Browns fans...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Malik Willis Made His Opinion On Ryan Tannehill Very Clear

Ryan Tannehill drew criticism for saying he wouldn't "mentor" rookie quarterback Malik Willis. But the Tennessee Titans first-year quarterback has made it clear that Tannehill is a good dude. Speaking to the media last week, Willis explained that Tannehill's comments were overblown. Willis said that Tannehill is a "good dude."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worried About 1 Major Program

During a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum at the Regions Tradition, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he'd like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Clemson QB Announces Transfer Commitment

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh found a new program but stayed in the ACC, transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech. After three seasons on the Tigers' bench, Phommachanh announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter. If he wins the starting job over Jeff Simms and Akron transfer Zach Gibson, the Connecticut native...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Titans Online#Titans
NBC Sports

Drew Brees remains under contract with Saints

If Drew Brees is truly thinking about coming back — and it’s impossible to tell from his Sunday tweet whether he is — the Saints have dibs on him, if they want him. According to the Saints, Brees remains on the team’s reserve/retired list. It happened after he reduced his base salary from $25 million to the minimum of $1.075 million in 2021, and then retired after June 1, splitting the cap charge associated with his departure over two years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Saints signing Josh Andrews

The Saints have made some moves for depth on Monday, notably signing veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews. The deal is for one year, according to Andrews’ agent Brett Tessler. Andrews, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, spent last season with the Falcons. He appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Fans Upset With Likely Alabama vs. Texas Kickoff Time

FOX will officially televise this season's rare matchup between Alabama and Texas. While the network has yet to confirm the start time for the September 10 showdown, fans are already fearing an early kickoff. It's highly likely FOX will make this game the Big Noon Kickoff game for Week 2....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Paul Finebaum Rips 1 'Diminished' Conference

Paul Finebaum doesn't really show a ton of respect for any college athletics conference other than the SEC. But on Monday he really laid into the ACC. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning, Finebaum was uninterested in even talking about recent changes in the ACC. He said that the ACC has become "diminished" and that they're "significantly behind everyone that matters."
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy