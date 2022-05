The weapon used in Saturday's shooting in Buffalo was purchased this year from a vintage gun store near the suspect's hometown, the owner of the gun shop confirmed to NPR. Robert Donald, 75, the owner of Vintage Firearms in Endicott, N.Y., told NPR that the firearm was purchased in 2022. And he confirmed that he had run a background check on Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old suspect, but that the report showed nothing.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO