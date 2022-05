BUFFALO, N.Y. — Officials say ten people were killed and three more were injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, of Conklin, was taken into custody and arraigned. He pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder."It carries with it a sentence of life without parole," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. "We are now investigating terrorism charges, other murder charges, along with working with our partners in the federal government so that they can perhaps file charges as well."Gendron was remanded without bail. A felony hearing is scheduled...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO