You may have seen the sky filled with smoke Tuesday evening and that was because of a massive wildfire south of Abilene in the View and Caps area. While firefighters continue to battle the blaze, there is a path of victims in its wake that need our help. Not only that, but the firefighters and volunteers, who have been assisting at ground control, need a little assistance as well.

ABILENE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO