ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, vs. Tsitsipas

By Associated Press
KRDO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — This is just what Novak Djokovic needed a week before the French Open. The top-ranked Serb beat Casper Ruud 6-4,...

krdo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Djokovic responds to Alcaraz loss ahead of French Open

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts. The top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) for his sixth Rome title after missing a large portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus. Djokovic hadn’t won a tournament since raising the Paris Masters trophy in November. Iga Swiatek defended the women’s title by overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to 28 matches.
TENNIS
KRDO

PSG star Mbappe wins league’s best player award for 3rd time

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has won the French league’s best player award for the third time in his career. He diplomatically swerved a question about his future. Mbappe is out of contract at PSG next month and touted to join Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. Mbappe insisted he didn’t want to announce his decision during the ceremony. But he said “Yes, pretty much” when he’s asked if he’s made his mind up whether to stay or go. Mbappe is the league’s top scorer this season with 25 goals for the French champion.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy