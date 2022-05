During the height of the pandemic and even now many people who rent a home or apartment have fallen behind on payments due to job loss or illness. One such person is Brianna Berger who was renting a home in Big Lake Minnesota when she became sick from COVID-19 back in October of 2021. She basically had COVID-19 all month long and was not able to work with no other income coming in.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO