Mankato, MN

Canoeist finds body believed to be missing Mankato woman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNyawuor Chuol, 30, of Mankato told family she was going for a walk on April 25, 2022 but never returned home. Chuol was last seen at a Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake. Surveillance footage showed...

