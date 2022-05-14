ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Prince William Booed by Crowd Prior to FA Cup Final Match in London

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Prince William was booed on Saturday as he met with players at Wembley Stadium prior to the Football Association Cup Final soccer match.

Attendees at the historic Liverpool stadium first began jeering during Prince William 's introduction, as could be heard during BBC coverage of the pre-match festivities. This continued as the Duke of Cambridge greeted and shook hands with players from both teams, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Prince William, in addition to his duties as a prominent member of the British Royal Family , is also president of the Football Association (FA), which serves as the main governing body for professional soccer matches in the United Kingdom and its Crown Dependencies. With a history dating back over 150 years, the FA Cup is one of the association's highest honors and is considered to be the oldest national soccer competition in the world.

Thousands in the audience were also heard booing during a rendition of the British national anthem, "God Save the Queen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STq3R_0feO0qRt00

As the boos played out, viewers took to Twitter with a variety of reactions. Some expressed shock and surprise, claiming to have never heard of such an incident. Others offered kudos to the crowd for their seemingly critical stance towards the royal family.

"Astounding amount of booing at Wembley both as Prince William was handshaking the players plus [immediately] after the National Anthem," Twitter user Spenceroos wrote, reflecting the reactions of those surprised by the jeers. "I'm talking booing at the Stadium. Unbelievable. What's with that? Explain that one to me."

"God save the queen getting boo'd at the FA Cup Final is glorious," Twitter user Callum James McCulloch wrote in a thread, echoing the positive reactions of some. "And seeing everyone crying at Liverpool fans booing the national anthem is even better. We honestly love to see English tears."

As was reported by outlets like The Independent on Saturday, Liverpool crowds booing things like the national anthem might not actually be surprising. In fact, the tradition dates back to around 40 years ago.

As the outlet explained, Liverpool residents' perception of the broader U.K. leadership and establishment began to sour in the early 1980s, when the Conservative Party government was viewed as causing a marked downturn in the city's status. There has also been some growing discontent with the Conservative leadership of the last decade, with some in Liverpool taking issue with growing inequality and poverty.

Newsweek reached out to the FA for comment.

Comments / 118

Kathryn Robison
4d ago

If it was Charles the DODO or Harry the LOON I could agree but not William. He is the only one with brains and respect for the orgwnization.

Reply(23)
113
Grammys Corner
3d ago

I've been told that Liverpool is the lower class poverty section of England, so those people from there booing their own Anthem is no surprise, I hope William didn't take it personally, he's a stand up guy. Love William and Catherine

Reply(6)
89
esther evans
4d ago

Classless act. I would not boo Biden. Obama, Clinton or Harris but I would not clap for them either. I do not line up with their belief system and how they behave and behaved in office.

Reply(4)
41
Related
Hello Magazine

Prince William succeeds after pleading with his grandmother the Queen to issue special award – details

Deborah James, also known as Bowelbabe and host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast, has been honoured with a Damehood. The 40-year-old, who earlier this week announced she is receiving end-of-life care for her bowel cancer, said on Thursday she was "blown away and crying at the honour". According to the Sun, who reportedly led calls for her to be recognised, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and No10 Downing Street, pulled out all the stops to make it happen.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate interrupt radio stations to make big announcement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge interrupted all of the UK's radio stations on Friday morning to share an important message in honour of Mental Health Awareness Week. William and Kate apologised for the interruption as they took to the airwaves of more than 500 stations and called on the nation to "lift someone out of loneliness".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fa Cup Final#Uk#The British Royal Family#Crown Dependencies#The National Anthem
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Lili, and Archie Are Officially Attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially be in the U.K. to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, along with their children, Lili and Archie. A Sussex spokesperson revealed, per royal reporter Omid Scobie, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Meghan Markle news – Multimillionaire Duchess hails working mothers who’ve ‘had to shoulder so much’ since covid

MEGHAN Markle today paid tribute to working mothers who have struggled post-Covid as she launched a new charitable campaign. Launching a new charitable initiative, the Duchess announced the Archewell Foundation will launch the "National Business Coalition for Child Care" in collaboration with the Marshall Plan for Moms charity. Despite being...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Page Six

Prince Albert doesn’t pay Princess Charlene $12M a year to stay with him

Friends say Prince Albert II of Monaco does not pay Princess Charlene millions of dollars to stay as his wife, contrary to reports. The royals’ relationship is back under scrutiny after French magazine Voici claimed last week that Albert was paying Charlene €12 million ($12.5 million) a year to remain by his side. This follows the former Olympic swimmer’s return to the principality after a long illness that included months in her native South Africa followed by treatment at a clinic in Switzerland. A source close to Charlene tells Page Six exclusively, “Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn’t have to...
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
946K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy