ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Multiple people hit in mass shooting at NY grocery store, Buffalo police say

By Patrick Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAQza_0feNx91W00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – Multiple people have been struck in a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and the shooter is in custody, according to Buffalo Police .

The conditions of those shot are not known at this time.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed the shooting in a tweet shortly before 3 p.m. ET: “I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s office shared the following statement on social media:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

WIVB crews are at the scene.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Buffalo mass shooting: Roberta Drury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roberta Drury is being remembered as a "ray of sunshine." Friends tell 7 News she lit up a room, and was always there to help. The 32-year-old, from Cicero, NY, was the youngest killed in Saturday's mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Drury moved...
BUFFALO, NY
NPR

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Sports
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man describes running barefoot to escape Tops mass shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo is a tragedy that residents say has shaken the community to its core. Police say a gunman shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others there on Saturday. Now, many survivors are telling the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WLNS

MSU expert weighs in on Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, NY. (WLNS) – Investigators say the mass shooting in Buffalo this weekend was racially motivated. The shooter posted a manifesto laying out his plan to attack Black people before the shooting even happened. Michigan had a mass shooting in our state back in November, and this year there have been 201 mass shootings in […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Tops Markets#Buffalo Police#The Erie County Sheriff#Bpdalerts#Wivb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC New York

Photos: Supermarket Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY

The shooter entered the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, NY shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 according to law enforcement. Sources said the suspected gunman entered the store carrying a rifle and wore military-style gear or body armor.
BUFFALO, NY
WLNS

Biden visits victims’ families in Buffalo

President Joe Biden travelled to Buffalo Tuesday to meet with a community still reeling after a horrific shooting that authorities say was racially motivated. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (May 17, 2022)
BUFFALO, NY
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy