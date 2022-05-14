ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people hit in mass shooting at NY grocery store, Buffalo police say

By Patrick Ryan, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1ito_0feNuy7f00

BUFFALO, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – Multiple people have been struck in a mass shooting at a Tops Markets grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and the shooter is in custody, according to Buffalo Police .

The conditions of those shot are not known at this time.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed the shooting in a tweet shortly before 3 p.m. ET: “I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.”

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she’s monitoring the situation and has offered assistance to local law enforcement.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

The Erie County Sheriff’s office shared the following statement on social media:

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of [today’s] shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts.”

WIVB crews are at the scene.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

WBNS 10TV Columbus

911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on woman during Buffalo supermarket shooting placed on leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on a woman inside the Tops grocery store during Saturday's massacre is now off the job. The allegation came from an assistant manager from Tops who called in during 2 On Your Side's live coverage of the mass shooting on Saturday. Latisha said she could hear gunshots that wouldn't stop and had the wherewithal to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Buffalo supermarket worker kicked gunman out of store night before shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tops employee says the man who fatally shot 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket was kicked out of the store the day before the shooting. Shonnell Harris Teague is the operations manager for the store. She says two customers complained about the 18-year-old Payton Gendron Friday night after he was asking for money.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Cashier Survived Buffalo Supermarket Shooting by Hiding Behind a Register

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to meet with relatives of the victims of last weekend’s grocery store massacre, paying respects at a makeshift memorial and speaking out on racial justice. “The ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. None,” Biden...
News 4 Buffalo

Threats to Black students at Niagara Falls schools ‘not credible,’ extra officers to be in schools

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following reported threats made on social media against Black students at Niagara Falls City Schools, the district will have an increased number of officers in the schools throughout the week. NFCSD Superintendent Mark Laurrie told News 4’s Marlee Tuskes the threats were deemed not credible in an investigation by authorities, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
wpsu.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'He was sitting outside' | Barbershop owner describes interaction with Buffalo shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s hard to imagine that only steps away from a place sacred to the black community, Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo could happen. “It's something that you never thought was going to happen here,” said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Loves Barbershop. "We were cutting hair. I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud, ‘Pow pow pow.’”
BUFFALO, NY
thecoastlandtimes.com

Flags at half-staff May 18 to honor victims of Buffalo, NY shooting

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, May 18, 2022 “in honor of the individuals who lost their lives and who were injured during a senseless act of racial violence on Saturday, May 14 in Buffalo, New York,” stated a press release from the governor’s office.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Buffalo Popular Pizza Spot Closes Down After Shooting Threat Made

A busy pizza restaurant in Buffalo was forced to close its doors after a shooting threat was allegedly made. An alarming statement was made claiming that the suspect was going to shoot up the pizza spot like the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Buffalo Police say that a 52-year-old man was arrested for calling the threat into Bocce Club Pizza on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Joseph Chowaniec, who was apparently complaining about a pizza he was unsatisfied with, allegedly threatened to,
BUFFALO, NY
Police: Threat Made At Sam’s Club + Walmart in Cheektowaga

If you live in the Cheektowaga area, you probably have already heard from your friends and neighbors that the Sam's Club on Union has closed early for the day. That is because of some threats. Sam's Club on Union is not the only business that was apparently threatened today. According...
96.1 The Breeze

Bus Fare Now Suspended in Wake of Shooting in Buffalo

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this afternoon that bus fare collection will be suspended on four routes, in the wake of this weekend's tragic shooting. In response to Saturday's tragic shooting in Buffalo, the NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority) will be suspending bus fares on four routes that serve those who frequented the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, where the shooting took place.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Reports: Rochester was potential target for mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Associated Press is reporting that the alleged gunman posted over 600 pages of blog posts online. News 8 obtained a full copy. In it, he mentions Rochester several times. The pages come from social media site Discord. News 8 has decided not to show any of this, as it is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
