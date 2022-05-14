ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law temporarily prohibits withholding important documents from high school students due to unpaid fees

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) --A new state law places a three-year moratorium on withholding grades, transcripts or diplomas from Illinois public high school students, because of unpaid school fees.

State Representative Joyce Mason of Gurnee sponsored the legislation.

"It is the responsibility of the parents and not the child to pay the fees. This bill still allows parents to be held accountable without specifically harming the children," said Mason.

Mason said it was unfair to withhold diplomas, grades and transcripts from high school students, because their parents didn't pay school fees.

She said that made it harder for students to apply to colleges, as well as for scholarships, apprenticeships and jobs.

The law will expire in three years. During that time, the state board of education will look at how much unpaid fees increase because of the law and what the financial impact is on school districts.

