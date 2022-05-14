ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Multiple people feared dead after mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue

 4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - At around 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

According to Buffalo Police, multiple people were struck by gunfire as a result, and it is feared that multiple people have been killed. According to unconfirmed reports, anywhere between 8-10 people are dead with an additional 14 people injured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including Buffalo Police, as well as Erie County Sheriff's Department and New York State Police. Also on the scene of Saturday's shooting includes Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Buffalo Police also tweeted out that the shooter in this incident is in custody.

Motorists have been advised to stay clear of the area, as the investigation continues.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing breaking story...

