SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s is paying $14 an hour for full-time 14-year-old workers. Did you know children as young as 10 are legally allowed to work some jobs in Utah?. Eric Olson of the Utah Labor Commission (who grew up on a farm in a rural community), joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain the rules for workers under 16 in the state. Debbie says let kids be kids. Olson says put them to work. “Who do think mows your lawn?” he asked.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO