In September 2021, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. While the site was already not open to the public because it was (A) private property and (B) deemed too dangerous, too many people were trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the Instagram appeal. Just another example of certain people ignoring laws and basic common sense for the sake of creating content.

HAWAII STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO