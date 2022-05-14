Family speaks out following arrest in 1988 murder of girl

People turned out in North Carolina Tuesday to cast votes for their candidates, but also to vote against some people. Paul Monroe, 35, and his 18-month-old daughter, Madeline showed up at the Wake Forest Community House not long after the polls opened. Monroe, who works in the meat department of a grocery store, is unaffiliated, but voted in the Republican primary to counter former President Donald Trump's influence on the party. "I'd like to see the Republican Party kept at least somewhat moderate," says Monroe, who voted for former Gov. Pat McCrory. "I feel like it's really been taken over by people who just want to be as extreme as possible." Shawn and Gary Davis voted for former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Like Beasley, Shawn Davis is Black. "Well, I believe that it's our, our civic duty to vote. And if we want to see changes, it's the, one of the ways that we have to ensure that we keep the life that we have right now." Army and Air Force veteran Jim Williams voted for Ted Budd in the Republican U.S. Senate race, but not simply because Budd had Trump's endorsement. "The security of the country, we don't, It's just, it's not there anymore," said Williams, wearing a black Army cap. "It was there under Trump. It's not there under basket case Biden."

