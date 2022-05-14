ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns installed as betting favorites to win AFC North

By Jared Mueller
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns 2022 schedule is, mostly, set with a slate of games against some tough opponents and others against teams who have lower expectations nationally.

Like all teams in the NFL, the Browns best route to the playoffs is through their division. With only one bye given out, to the top overall seed, in each conference, and strong variability with the AFC, focusing on the AFC North is prudent for Cleveland.

For many years, the AFC North has been run by the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers with the Cincinnati Bengals having a good year every once and while. In 2021, the Bengals not only won the division but made it to the Super Bowl before falling to the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite that, and the return of Lamar Jackson to health, Tipico Sportsbook has installed the Browns as the favorites to win the division:

With Deshaun Watson leading the way, and any potential discipline seemingly unlikely in 2022, Cleveland hopes that the odds are stacked in their favor. Going into the offseason, the team had some specific identified needs and still have some questions on the defensive line and with their receiver depth.

The Browns are expecting Watson to help unlock Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz while Jadeveon Clowney (and Ndamukong Suh) could help fortify the defensive line needs.

For now, with much of the roster movement complete, Cleveland is the favorite in the AFC North, barely, with Pittsburgh having a wide margin as the biggest betting underdog.

