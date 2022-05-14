ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

North Augusta softball on brink of elimination

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfc43_0feNF8DD00

SOUTH FLORENCE 2, NORTH AUGUSTA 1

This was exactly what North Augusta softball coach Craig Gilstrap couldn't happen.

Especially not at this point in the season.

The keys to playoff success are no secret for the Yellow Jackets - make outs when presented with the opportunity, and continue to hit at the scorching pace that had contributed to a 27-1 record and had gotten them to the Class AAAA Lower State tournament.

Neither of those things happened Saturday, and now the Jackets are on the brink of elimination. South Florence turned a late error into two runs and held North Augusta to just four hits in a 2-1 win, spoiling another brilliant outing from pitcher Katelyn Cochran and ending the Jackets' 23-game win streak in a game postponed from Friday and played at South Aiken instead of the Jackets' home field at Riverview Park.

"We've harped on it from the beginning of the year," Gilstrap said. "You cannot give a team extra outs. We flub a bunt in the sixth inning, then the top of the order gets to come back up and as a result they end up getting two hits and two unearned runs, and they beat us. (Cochran) pitched her heart out, had 15 strikeouts, gave up three hits, and we lose the game. You can't do that in the playoffs. It's unacceptable. And we have to hit the ball better, too. We can't get four hits and win a game in the playoffs, either."

The top of the sixth is where it went wrong for North Augusta's (27-2) defense. A dropped ball at first base on a bunt attempt put the leadoff batter aboard before Cochran got two quick outs. However, that error to start the inning meant the Bruins' (15-7) top of the order would come back up, and No. 2 hitter Keke Fulton made the Jackets pay with a triple to the wall in left field to tie the game at 1 apiece. MaKayla Arceneaux was next at the plate and promptly singled up the middle, putting South Florence ahead 2-1.

The Jackets were quickly retired in the bottom of the sixth, and a Kadence Adams infield single was all they could muster in the seventh. The game ended when Haidyn Hutto's hard line drive to third was caught, then thrown back to first for a double play.

Now the Jackets will have to fight their way through the losers' bracket. They'll host West Florence on Monday, while South Florence will face Hartsville in the winners' bracket.

"We've just got to make plays. We'll get on the field and hit a little bit tomorrow. We've just got to relax," Gilstrap said. "We've been in this situation. We've played some really good teams. We played five games in one day. We played five games in two days. We've played a lot of games. We'll just have to be road warriors now and do it that way if we want to win it."

North Augusta got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when Audri Bates ripped a triple down the third base line, then scored when Nevaeh Ross followed that up with a sacrifice fly.

There wasn't much more offense than that for a team averaging more than 10 hits and nearly 9 runs per game. South Florence pitcher Payton Perry retired the first seven batters she faced, and she only allowed four hits (three singles) against North Augusta's powerful offense.

Still, the one run was almost enough run support to get Cochran the win. She struck out 15, including a stretch of seven in a row, and was untouchable for most of the game.

"She's a good leader. She works hard. She's always wanting to win for the team. She's always picking her teammates up," Gilstrap said. "Even when we made an error or booted a couple of balls, she was still trying to keep them to just keep their head up. That was a lot of wins in a row up there, so we've got to regroup."

To advance to the state championship series, North Augusta will need to beat West Florence on Monday, beat the Hartsville-South Florence loser on Wednesday and then beat whoever wins that game twice on Friday. It's a tall order, but Gilstrap loaded his team's schedule with tournaments and tough opponents for a reason - and the Jackets know all too well that it's possible for a team to advance after losing the first game.

"(Darlington) did that to us last year. We beat them, and then they came back through the losers' bracket and beat us twice on a Friday to advance," Gilstrap said. "It's been done several times. Lugoff-Elgin won a state championship last year by doing the exact same thing. They came back. If we can take care of business and win one game at a time, we'll be right back in this thing."

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Shooting injures driver on busy Aiken County highway

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers and medical crews rushed to help a shooting victim in the roadway in Aiken County. The incident was reported just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at 1805 Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim was in a vehicle and was believed to have been shot on the roadway.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Augusta, SC
Sports
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Darlington, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Tighe Sworn in as President of the South Carolina Bar

Columbia attorney J. Hagood Tighe took office as president of the South Carolina Bar on May 12. He was sworn in by U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs during the SC Bar’s Annual Assembly at Central Energy in Columbia. An experienced labor and employment law attorney, Tighe is...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson discovers new salamander species

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson is a well-known U.S. Army training post, but it's also a place full of plants, animals, and reptiles. Recently, a new species has been uncovered at the training post—the Chamberlain Dwarf Salamander. Michelle Wilcox, wildlife biologist for Fort Jackson, explained what it looks...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#North Augusta 1
Fox 46 Charlotte

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
WJBF

Fire Reported on Easy Street in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County law enforcement Officials are invesitgating after a body was recovered from a fire Monday morning. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning on Easy Street in Beech Island. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to ID the body and cause […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Makes List For Best To Start A Career

There will be a whole new class of college graduates entering the job market in the coming weeks, and they’ll have a big decision to make when it comes to their career. While some will just move back home and look for a job, others will move to places where it may be easier to start their career, and now a new report reveals where those places are.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Aiken County seeking public input on Whiskey Road project

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County is seeking public input on a project to cut down on traffic congestion and safety issues along a four and a half mile stretch of Whiskey Road. “I’m happy that they’re doing this because it gives us a chance to really pinpoint what our problems are,” Susan McCarty said. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Surveyors working on exact locations of county lines in SC

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina surveyors are ready to discuss their efforts to figure out exactly where the border between Lexington County and Saluda County lies. The South Carolina Geodetic Survey is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall. The agency was asked in 2014 to make exact […]
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to Open 4th CHEF’STORE in South Carolina

US Foods announced it will open a new CHEF’STORE in the “Hub City”—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor said the 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg will have a fall opening date and be the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WJBF

Columbia County Memorial Day closures

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Some Columbia County businesses will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day. All county offices will be closed Monday, the 30th. County libraries will be closed Saturday, May 28th through Monday, May 30th. All book drops will be locked beginning Saturday, May 28th toprevent overfilling. Book […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crews battle Graniteville brush fire; no buildings damaged

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire crews were called out to a brush fire in Aiken County on Tuesday night. Dispatchers say the fire was reported in the 500 block of Rainbow Falls Road in Graniteville around 10 p.m. Fire crews worked to put out the fire until the early hours...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
224
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy