Ryan Pepiot was recalled by the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the first game and make his Dodger Stadium debut. In his MLB debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Dodgers’ No. 2 pitching prospect was only able to complete three innings due to a high pitch count with five walks and a hit by pitch. Pepiot still turned in scoreless work, but there was traffic on the bases throughout his start.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO