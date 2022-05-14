ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cops find body of missing sailor, 24, who was ‘thrown overboard’ off Dorset coast after teen is arrested and released

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
 4 days ago
COPS have found the body of a missing sailor believed to have gone overboard off the Dorset coast after a teen was arrested and released.

Police pulled a body believed to be that of David Haw's from Poole Harbour on Saturday following a tip off.

David Haw went missing in Poole Harbour on Monday, May 2 Credit: PA

Cops were called at 1:37pm on Saturday following reports a body had been found in the marina.

Though the body is yet to formally identified, police are confident it belongs to the 24-year-old who went missing on Monday, May 2, after falling off a Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) in the harbour.

Police have launched an investigation into the events surrounding young David's tragic death.

It comes after a 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and then released.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter said: "David’s family have been kept fully updated and our thoughts are very much with them and all David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"We will continue to do all we can to support them.

"I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the searches since David went missing for their efforts."

It's understood David had been onboard a RIB that was taking him back from Poole Quay towards Parkstone Marina when he toppled into the water without a life jacket.

He had reportedly been in Poole for the weekend for a sailing regatta involving keelboat racing at the time he is feared to have drowned.

The massive multi-agency air and sea search involved coastguards, the RNLI, police divers and helicopter and volunteers.

David has a background in dinghy sailing with his local club Weirwood Sailing Club in Forest Row, East Sussex, where he is from.

He studied economics at the University of Bristol and was treasurer and bosun of the university sailing club during his time there.

David worked for software company Civica after graduating.

