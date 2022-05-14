Ole Miss Ranked in CBS Post-Spring Top 25

The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked in the Top 15 following the program's first 10-win regular season

The Ole Miss Rebels are featured in another way-too-early Top 25 ahead of the 2022 college football season.

CBS recently released its post-spring Top 25 rankings and the Rebels are listed at No. 13, the fifth-highest SEC team.

Let's see what CBS had to say about Ole Miss landing in the top 15.

Jaxson Dart

Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart

Luke Altmyer @OleMissFB

13. Ole Miss The season after the program's first 10-win regular season, "The Portal King" Lane Kiffin, has enthusiastically jumped into the deep end of the roster management pool. Ole Miss had the top transfer class, according to 247Sports. Watch USC tight end Michael Trigg and projected Matt Corral replacement Jaxson Dart. Way-too-early ranking: NR

Coming off of the most successful regular season in program history, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of talent to reload a roster that lost key contributors on both sides of the ball in the NFL Draft.

The Portal King accomplished his goal and landed one of the top transfer classes in the country with 14 commits so far, according to 247Sports .

Two of the biggest names from the 2022 Ole Miss transfer class are two former USC Trojans, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and tight end Michael Trigg. During spring practices, Dart competed with Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer for the starting position this fall, while Trigg gave the Ole Miss staff a glimpse of his abilities as a vertical threat.

As Freshmen, Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns in six games, while Trigg hauled in seven receptions for 109 yards and one receiving touchdown in four games.

The Rebels are one of six SEC teams included in the post-spring Top 25.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is ranked No. 1, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3, while the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked No. 7 and No. 10, respectively. The final SEC team that made the cut is the Tennessee Volunteers, ranked No. 15.

Michael Trigg

Michael Trigg

Luke Altmyer and Lane Kiffin Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

