Little Mix break down in tears between songs at farewell gig before split

By Laura Armstrong Hannah Hope
 4 days ago
Little Mix - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - brought the house down during their penultimate gig at London’s O2 Arena Credit: BackGrid

Storming on to the stage in an explosion of rainbow fireworks, they had the crowd roaring with smash hits Shout Out To My Ex, Heartbreak Anthem and Break Up Song.

And as they launched into the second act, Secret Love Song Part II saw the entire arena lit up by glowing smartphones swaying in time to the lyrics.

Things took an emotional turn when the girls opened up about their ten-year friendship.

Appearing alongside Leigh-Anne and Perrie on a platform suspended from the ceiling, Jade told the audience: “We’ve laughed together, cried together.

“We have got each other through some of the darkest times of our lives, and created some of the most amazing memories, and we love each other so much.”

Taking over, a tearful Perrie said: “I need to contain myself because this is going to be, like, a really ugly cry!

"The love we have for each other is ridiculous.

“I want to take this moment to say to Jade and Leigh-Anne, I love you more than anything — and I can’t thank you enough for the past ten years of my life.

“You’ve been my rock, you’ve been my shoulder to cry on, I really appreciate it and I love you so, so much.”

Addressing the crowd again, Perrie, who wiped away tears, went on: “You guys, we love you so, so much.

“We want to leave you with a very special song. It’s essentially a love song for each other.

"It’s about our journey but we can never get through it without crying.

As the crowd roared, they launched into Between Us.

When first Jade and then Leigh-Anne broke down in tears and were unable to get out their lyrics, the audience helped them fill in the gaps.

But they recovered for the final act and were back in full party mode with anthems Hit The Floor and Salute, finishing off with Sweet Melody.

The only sour note of the night was the glaring absence of former member Jesy Nelson who quit the band in 2020 and was almost completely airbrushed from every montage and clip.

That awkward detail aside — and the omission of mega-hit DNA from the setlist — it was a fitting tribute to one of our best-loved girl bands.

We can’t wait to see them back again.

JAMIE LAING’s fiancée Sophie Habboo says the Made In Chelsea star thinks of Judi Dench in bed.

He confirmed, “Damn straight! Anyone who can boss James Bond around is . . . ” and winked.

They revealed his unlikely crush on Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s BBC2 show, which begins tomorrow at 9pm.

Michelle, who plays Lady Mary Crawley, was wearing authentic Twenties gear described as “irreplaceable” to shoot scenes set on the French Riviera for the second Downton movie, A New Era.

The costume team could only watch in horror as Michelle unexpectedly took the plunge and jumped – fully clothed – into a pool on set.

A source said: “Many of the Downton costumes are genuine antiques, to the extent that they can’t ever be washed for risk of damage.

"These are very expensive items. It was not a good moment.”

Only last month, the movie’s costume designer Anna Robbins said: “The fabrics are irreplaceable and they’re becoming scarcer and scarcer.

There’s one less of them now.

FILMING of Top Gun: Maverick was disrupted by cast members being violently sick after they were subjected to powerful g-forces while performing extreme stunts in the air.

Glen Powell, who plays young pilot Jake “Hangman” Seresin in the much-anticipated action sequel, told how the main cast underwent three months of training ahead of shooting.

But that was not enough to stop them reaching for the sick bags at key moments.

Glen, who admitted he was blindsided by the nausea, added that leading man Tom Cruise – reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from the original Top Gun in 1986 – was the only one who managed to keep his composure.

He revealed: “There was a lot of puke during filming.

"Before shooting, Tom sent us on three months of training to get used to the g-force.

“(But) even with training, nothing prepares you for the intensity of flying in an F-18.

“We were all flying once a day and Tom was up there three times every day.

"But it didn’t faze him at all.

“There we are, all being sick into bags, and he is taking everything in his stride.

DIZZEE RASCAL has split from his manager and co-writer after the rapper’s conviction for assaulting the mother of his two children.

Nick Denton, who co-wrote the No1 hit Dance Wiv Me with Calvin Harris, has stood down as a director of Dizzee Rascal’s Backlash Entertainments.

He remains a director and shareholder of their record label Dirtee Stank Recordings.

The disgraced grime star – real name Dylan Mills – was handed a one-year restraining order and a 24-week curfew for assaulting his ex Cassandra Jones.

