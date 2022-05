BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The city of Buffalo is mourning after a devastating deadly shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon.Here are five things we know:The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, a few miles from downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.A total of 13 people were shot. Ten victims died at the scene, and three victims sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Four of the...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO