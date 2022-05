WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John was born on March 19, 1962 in Lee’s Summit, MO. He was the youngest of three children. He lived in Lee’s Summit through his high school years where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bull riding, and playing for the local football team. In May of 1980 he made the decision to serve our country and enlisted in the US Navy. From 1980 to 1996 John traveled the world. His adventures began in Guam and continued through Barbers Point, HI and Whitney Island, WA. In October of 1989 he met Debora Hayes in Pt Mugu, CA. Their first son, Aaron M. Moschell was born in August of 1990 while he was stationed in Christchurch, NZ. After a short trip home he was deployed to Antarctica where he was stationed when his second son, James C. Moschell, was born in December of 1991.

