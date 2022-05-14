ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

City Council Approves Resolution to Support a Woman’s Right to Choose

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beverly Hills City Council has unanimously adopted a resolution in support of a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion or not. The vote took place at the Council’s Regular Meeting of May 10 after Councilmember John Mirisch requested that the item be...

Rotary Club of Beverly Hills Honors City Employees

City employees, including members of the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) and Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) were honored with Vocational Service Awards on May 9 by the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills. Funds for the awards have been provided over the past decade from the Philanthropic Fund of Dorothy and Sidney Factor. Their son, Max Factor III, has been a Rotarian since 1979. Pictured (from left): Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook; Beverly Hills Fire Chief Greg Barton; Devon Meister, BHFD; Paula Neri, BHPD; Sgt. Jesse Perez, BHPD; Patty Acuna, City of Beverly Hills; Jonathan Herndon, City of Beverly Hills; Charles Black, Rotary President; Max Factor III, Program Sponsor and George Chavez, City Manager.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Suspect Arrested in Attack on South Beverly Drive

On May 12, at 2:28 p.m., Beverly Hills Police Officers responded to reports of a woman being assaulted. For reasons still under investigation, a male suspect stabbed the woman with what appeared to be a screwdriver before fleeing on foot. Responding police units quickly located the suspect and safely took him into custody.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BHHS Students Win CIF Div. 4 Championship

Beverly Hills High School won the CIF Division 4 Boys Swimming and Diving Championship on May 7. Team members Brandon Gabbai (200 Medley Relay Gold); Gabriel Grafstein (200 Medley Relay Gold); Luca Miyake (200 Free Silver, 200 Medley Relay Gold, 400 Free Relay Gold); Nathan Cho (50 Free Gold, 100 Backstroke Gold, 200 Medley Relay Gold, 400 Free Relay Gold); Michael Egiazarian (400 Free Relay Gold) and Harrison Smith (100 Free Gold, 500 Free Gold, 200 Medley Relay Gold, 400 Free Relay Gold) posed with their coach Ahmad Hosseini, left, and Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Bregy, far right.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Spring Fling AYSO Champs

The Beverly Hills B19 AYSO team, made up of graduating seniors, came out on top in the finals by winning their Spring Fling Tournament. Some of the All Star team members have been playing together in AYSO for 13 years. This was their last game together. The team is pictured along with coaches Grisha Alasadi, Jordan Jaman, and team manager Alex Grossman.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

