City Council Approves Resolution to Support a Woman’s Right to Choose

City employees, including members of the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) and Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) were honored with Vocational Service Awards on May 9 by the Rotary Club of Beverly Hills. Funds for the awards have been provided over the past decade from the Philanthropic Fund of Dorothy and Sidney Factor. Their son, Max Factor III, has been a Rotarian since 1979. Pictured (from left): Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook; Beverly Hills Fire Chief Greg Barton; Devon Meister, BHFD; Paula Neri, BHPD; Sgt. Jesse Perez, BHPD; Patty Acuna, City of Beverly Hills; Jonathan Herndon, City of Beverly Hills; Charles Black, Rotary President; Max Factor III, Program Sponsor and George Chavez, City Manager.
Comments / 3