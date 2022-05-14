City Council Approves Resolution to Support a Woman’s Right to Choose

The Beverly Hills B19 AYSO team, made up of graduating seniors, came out on top in the finals by winning their Spring Fling Tournament. Some of the All Star team members have been playing together in AYSO for 13 years. This was their last game together. The team is pictured along with coaches Grisha Alasadi, Jordan Jaman, and team manager Alex Grossman.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO