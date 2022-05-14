ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears announces miscarriage, lost ‘miracle baby’ with Sam Asghari

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Britney Spears has lost her “miracle baby.”

The singer, 40, announced in a joint statement with fiancé Sam Asghari via Instagram on Saturday that she suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the statement read.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hdIA_0feN2RVR00
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced in a joint statement shared to Instagram on Saturday that they’ve lost their “miracle baby.”
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Spears and Asghari, 28, added that their love for each other is their “strength” right now.

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” the statement continued. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

The post, signed “Sam & Britney,” also included a caption which read, “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBtRY_0feN2RVR00
“We have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple’s joint statement read.
britneyspears/Instagram

Spears announced in early April that she and Asghari were expecting their first child together, and what would have been her third. She shares two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – with ex Kevin Federline.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Asghari wrote in his own post confirming the news at the time. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHqHz_0feN2RVR00
Spears and Asghari admitted that they “should have waited” to announce the initial baby news.
Britney Spears/Instagram

The “Gimme More” singer has been engaged to Asghari since September 2021. The fitness guru announced via his Instagram Stories last weekend that the two have finally set a wedding date.

“Our lives have been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen,” he captioned a pic featuring Spears. “Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

Comments / 2

