Freddie Blaine Osborne

Robert Joseph “Bob” Moody, II, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He was born in Clarksburg on August 1, 1947, a son of the late Varie Lucille Mays Moody. Surviving are several nieces and nephews including Debbie Heck of Stonewood, Cindy Ronne and her husband Jeff of Slater, MO, Chrystal McCloy and her husband Doug of Stonewood, Penny Ramsey and her husband Tim of Bridgeport, Olen Heck of Clarksburg and David Heck and his wife Serenity of Stonewood; as well as several great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, David Stead; and three sisters, Gretta Mae Stead, Penny Stead and Mona Stead Heck. Mr. Moody was a 1969 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was the parking attendant at the Clarksburg Parking Garage for 26 years. He was also employed at Eagle Convex Glass Factory as a glass handler and was a Walmart greeter for over 10 years. Bob enjoyed singing and taking drives and he loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple in Stonewood, WV. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bible Baptist Temple, 9436 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

