Fairmont, WV

Freddie Blaine Osborne

By Master Control
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Freddie Blaine Osborne passed from this life to his heavenly home on May 13.He was born on Sept. 15, 1938, at Benton’s Ferry; the son of the late Everett and Vinnie Osborne. He was married to the love of his life, Dolores Fortner Osborne for...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Robert Joseph “Bob” Moody, II

Robert Joseph “Bob” Moody, II, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center. He was born in Clarksburg on August 1, 1947, a son of the late Varie Lucille Mays Moody. Surviving are several nieces and nephews including Debbie Heck of Stonewood, Cindy Ronne and her husband Jeff of Slater, MO, Chrystal McCloy and her husband Doug of Stonewood, Penny Ramsey and her husband Tim of Bridgeport, Olen Heck of Clarksburg and David Heck and his wife Serenity of Stonewood; as well as several great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, David Stead; and three sisters, Gretta Mae Stead, Penny Stead and Mona Stead Heck. Mr. Moody was a 1969 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and was the parking attendant at the Clarksburg Parking Garage for 26 years. He was also employed at Eagle Convex Glass Factory as a glass handler and was a Walmart greeter for over 10 years. Bob enjoyed singing and taking drives and he loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Temple in Stonewood, WV. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bible Baptist Temple, 9436 Cost Avenue, Stonewood, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fourth of July celebration in Morgantown set to return

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel Ruby McQuain Park will again be the site of Morgantown’s annual July 4th Celebration. The Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. and the 4th of July Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Festivities will include live musical performances, food truck vendors, face painting and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd signs with Salem University

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln’s Daniel Dodd has decided to continue his athletic career at the next level, signing with Salem Tennis. Dodd has developed his love for the sports throughout his time at high school, a career that has lead him to two trips to states. The senior...
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Nurse receives DAISY Award at Clarksburg VA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg nurse received a special recognition today. Elizabeth Logan is the recipient of this month’s Daisy Award, given to an outstanding nurse. Logan works at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. She was nominated for her work in the COVID Infusion Clinic for...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Fairmont, WV
Obituaries
City
Bridgeport, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Tyler Consolidated falls to Williamstown in sectional final

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated and Williamstown kept it close in the Class A Region I Section 2 championship, but the Yellow Jackets walked it off for the win and ticket to regionals. Tied up entering the bottom of the seventh, Tracey Thomas batted in the tying and go-ahead...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WDTV

Three Ritchie County athletes sign to West Liberty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s J.D. Henderson, Lillie Law and Zoe Butcher signed to play at West Liberty. Henderson and Butcher will both be joining the Track & Field team for high jump, and will be tying their athletic careers with the Rebels at the state track meet.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Nana’s Bakery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour softball falls to Herbert Hoover 8-2

PHILIPPI W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour softball hosted Herbert Hoover for game one of the Class AA Region II Championship. After a 8-2 loss, the Colts will be looking for a better outcome on the road at the Huskies on Tuesday.
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: Man in custody following pursuit on Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police have a man in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Route 50 that started in Parkersburg. He was traveling on Rt. 50 at speeds exceeding 100 mph before being apprehended near W. Pike Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to Sheriff Matheny,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man accused of throwing hedge shears at another man

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Lewis County after officers said he fired shots and threw a large pair of hedge trimming shears at a man. Officers were dispatched to a home in Horner for a shots fired call on Friday, April 15 and spoke to several witnesses, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

WVU School of Nursing accepting applications for Bridgeport Campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The newest campus of the West Virginia University School of Nursing, Bridgeport at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, is now accepting applications for its first cohort of students. “This is a truly unique partnership between WVU Medicine United Hospital Center and the WVU School of Nursing,”...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

International Roadcheck takes place on I-68 outside of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The International Roadcheck kicks off today. It’s an effort to help keep drivers safe. Tuesday marked the first day of the international road check. The U.S. Canada and Mexico all participate in setting up checkpoints like one on I-68 outside Morgantown to inspect vehicles. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State names new Chief of Police

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeffrey McCormick has been named Fairmont State University’s Chief of Police and Director of Police Academy. McCormick brings 30 years of law enforcement experience to the position, according to FSU officials. He began his tenure at the University on April 25. In this role, McCormick...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, May 17

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses today’s market issues. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State President to step down

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Mirta Martin said that she will not be seeking an extension to her current contract as President of Fairmont State University. In an email obtained by 5 News, Dr. Martin says she will step down at the end of her contract on December 28, 2022.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Family and friends gather to raise awareness for ALS

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -On March 8, Joyce Rittenhouse’s mother Carolyn was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS. ALS was a neurologic degenerative condition that could lead to loss of speech, movement and breathing. Since her mother’s diagnosis, Rittenhouse has worked to help spread awareness.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

1 life-flighted after accident involving DOH truck

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been flown to the hospital following an accident involving a DOH dump truck in Preston County. The accident was called in just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of North Mountaineer Highway and George Washington Highway, according to the Preston County 911 Center.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

