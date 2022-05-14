ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Seattle safety Earl Thomas arrested over protective order

DALLAS — (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been arrested in Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued over an alleged violation of a protective order.

Beaumont, Texas, television station KBMT reported Thomas was arrested Friday in Orange, where he played high school football. The station reported the three-time All-Pro was recognized at a restaurant.

The arrest warrant was issued last month in Austin, Texas, where Thomas played in college for the Texas Longhorns. Police said Thomas violated the court order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Orange is near the Texas-Louisiana state line, about 275 miles from Austin.

Thomas' attorney, Trey Dolezal, told the Austin newspaper the warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to the woman to see their children.

The 33-year-old Thomas is a free agent and has said he wants to resume his career. He spent his first nine seasons with the Seahawks before a year with Baltimore after signing with the Ravens as a free agent.

Thomas hasn't played since 2019. He was released by the Ravens in training camp in 2020 after punching teammate Chuck Clark during a practice.

https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

